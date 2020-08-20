Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Stuns Nick

The Friday, August 21, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis puts Abby on notice about the latest hotel offering while Theo and Lola reconnect after her trip to Miami. Elsewhere, Nick puts Kyle on notice over his relationship with Summer.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) wants details on Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) new venture, according to SheKnows Soaps. Phyllis has some big plans for an exclusive club for women at The Grand Phoneix Hotel, and Abby really wants to know what is going on. She even tries to overhear Phyllis on a phone call. However, when Abby finally just flat out asks her, Phyllis teases Abby. She pretends like she’s going to spill the beans, and then Phyllis lets her nemesis know that Abby will know the very moment that everybody else finds out. After all, Phyllis isn’t about to make things easy for trust fund baby Abby Newman. Phyllis has never been given anything in her life, and she’s worked hard to be where she is right now. If things don’t go well for Abby, she has the power and money of both teh Newmans and the Abbotts to fall back on, and Phyllis has none of that. She accuses Abby of being in the hotel game solely for her own ego instead of necessity like Phyllis.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) gets Lola (Sasha Calle) to let down her guard. He’s on pins and needles waiting to hear about his job at Chancellor Communications. Theo needs tthe phone to ring, and Lola gives him a pep talk. However, during their discussion about him, things turn to her. Lola reveals that she has worked hard her whole life and managed to find lots of success. The fact that her restaurant idea in Miami didn’t end up panning out actually threw her for a loop. Theo works to reassure her that despite the failure, she’s still a raving success and is incredibly smart and talented. Of course, Lola gives Theo the same talk, and they decide that they are both amazingly great people who are lucky to have found each other. Sure, their road has been bumpy, but it brought them to this point, so everything is excellent.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) puts Kyle (Michael Mealor) on notice. He’s not thrilled the way Kyle divorced Summer (Hunter King) to be with Lola, so he has a tough talk with Kyle about his intentions where Summer is concerned. Kyle nearly gives Nick a heart attack at a certain point in their discussion, but the two men who both love Summer manage to end things on a good note with Kyle promising Summer’s dad that she’s the woman for him. That’s good enough for Nick.