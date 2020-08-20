Zara Larsson Wears Cropped Cardigan & Miniskirt With Slits For ‘V’ Magazine

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself that were taken for V magazine. In a three-photo upload, she rocked different looks for the publication.

In the first shot, the “Love Me Land” hitmaker stunned in a cropped pink-and-yellow cardigan that was buttoned up with one button. The garment that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach also featured short sleeves. Larsson paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted miniskirt with slits on each side and styled her shoulder-length blond hair down.

In the image, the Swedish entertainer was captured in front of a plain yellow backdrop from the thighs-up. She raised both arms and tilted her head up. Larsson gazed directly at the camera lens and looked to have a light shining on her.

In the next slide, she opted for a sleeveless pink top that had a zip going up the middle. Larsson completed the outfit with matching pants and pulled her hair off her face.

The singer was photographed closer up in front of a white backdrop. Larsson sported a mouth-open expression and showed off her natural beauty.

In the third and final frame, she slayed a leather dress with large shoulder pads. The attire fell above her upper thigh and featured long sleeves. Larsson stretched her left arm out beside her and stared at the camera with a fierce look.

For her caption, she credited the photographer, Arvida Byström, for taking these snapshots.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 65,300 likes and over 390 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“Sooo beautiful, stunning, I don’t have words. The impact is real. I love you queen!!” one user wrote.

“These pics are really amazing, wow,” another person shared.

“You look stunning Zara,” remarked a third fan, adding the love heart emoji.

“You look perfect, as always,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white fluffy crop top with thin straps. The songstress completed the number with high-waisted pants and heels of the same color. Larsson accessorized with small jeweled hoop earrings and opted for short nails decorated with a coat of dark polish. She sported her long blond hair straight and down with a middle part and posed on a silver-and-black chair. Unsurprisingly, the post gathered in more than 200,000 likes.