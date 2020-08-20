Donald Trump Campaign Accuses Joe Biden Of Embracing ‘Radical Left’

In an advertisement released on Thursday, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign accused Democrat Joe Biden of embracing the “radical left,” The Hill reported.

The 30-second ad quotes Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who recently said that “many of the ideas that we fought for, that just a few years ago were considered radical, are now mainstream.”

“Bernie’s right, Joe Biden embraced the policies of the radical left,” the narrator can be heard saying.

“Your job, savings and future won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

The ad also accused the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee of wanting to raise taxes, ban fossil fuels and provide amnesty for millions of undocumented immigrants

The spot will reportedly air in the states of Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida and on national cable.

The advertisement echoes the attacks Trump has been launching at his general election opponent in recent weeks. The commander-in-chief and his allies have repeatedly attacked the Democrat as a far-left candidate who has embraced policies that would destroy the American economy and way of life.

In a recent interview, Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign, suggested that Biden is controlled by the far-left, arguing that, along with Sanders, progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota would be the “power center” of Biden’s administration.

The former Delaware senator — who has been pressured by left-leaning lawmakers to adopt a more progressive agenda and refused to do so — is considered a moderate politician.

As The Hill noted, earlier this week, Trump’s team released an ad challenging Biden’s fitness for office. The video featured footage of the Democrat speaking during his tenure as vice president and on the 2020 campaign trail, suggesting that he is cognitively impaired.

Jill Biden, the Democratic nominee’s wife, described the advertisement as “ridiculous,” saying that her husband is “on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors, Nancy Pelosi, he’s on Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, doing briefings.”

“He doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning until 11 at night,” she said.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Biden is set to formally accept the presidential nomination on Thursday night, at the largely virtual Democratic National Convention.

Most nationwide and state polls suggest that he is the favorite to win the White House.

However, according to some polls, Biden’s lead has significantly narrowed.

In the latest CNN survey, 50 percent of respondents said that they support Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, while 46 percent expressed support for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.