Hailey Clauson Sizzles In Itty-Bitty Bikini Top And Jeans For Monochromatic Snap

Hailey Clauson gave her 561,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, August 20, with a hot new update that saw her rocking a bikini top and jean bottoms, serving a look a showcased her killer body and modeling skills.

The photo was black-and-white and captured the Sports Illustrated swimsuit sitting on the floor against a bright white backdrop. The camera framed Clauson from up close, focusing in on her torso and showcasing her toned shoulders and arms.

Clauson faced the photographer, with her legs crossed at the ankle and arms wrapped around her knees. Her back was straight as she glanced at the camera with a serious facial expression and lips parted in a seductive manner. Her blond hair was down in a purposefully disheveled style that was brushed back and fell onto her shoulders. She wore minimal makeup, which highlighted her natural features and beauty.

Clauson wore a black bikini top in a simple triangle design that contrasted with the setting. The cups were rather small and exposed a bit of underboob. They were also widely spaced on her chest, putting her cleavage front and center. Spaghetti straps tied around her neck and wrapped around her torso. She teamed her bikini with a pair of jean pants.

She tagged the Instagram page Justshootem over the picture, which is a photography page that has Clauson as the creative director and Jullien Herrera as the photographer, according to the information listed in its bio.

Clauson’s fans didn’t waist any time in reacting to the shot. In under a half hour, it has garnered more than 1,500 likes and upwards of 30 comments. They took to the comments section to praise her natural beauty and to compliment her on the aesthetics of the shoot.

“Yes, I am the first to like this!” one of her fans celebrated.

“GREAT picture! You are gorgeous (obviously)!” replied another user.

“@haileyclauson Your photos with @justshootem_j are the best!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Good morning beautiful hailey,” raved a fourth fan.

Clauson flaunted her toned bod once again with a recent slideshow. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she shared a series of snapshots of herself hanging out in nature. The photos and video showed her rocking a skimpy two-piece bathing suit in a bright yellow color that highlighted her sun-kissed complexion. Thin straps held up small triangles, tying behind her neck and around her back. The matching bottoms tied into bows on the sides and sat low, exposing her stomach.