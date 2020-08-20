Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Monica & Brook Lynn Remain In Danger As Nelle & Julian Push Forward

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital was a wild one and spoilers tease that Friday’s will be intense as well. Nelle Benson is forging forward with her plan to steal Wiley and now she’s got her husband Julian Jerome assisting her. Brook Lynn and Monica Quartermaine both became collateral damage and it looks as if things are about to get even crazier.

The August 21 episode of General Hospital will feature quite a few Port Charles residents as the Nurses Ball continues. However, SheKnows Soaps promises that everybody will see more with this Wiley saga too.

Michael will be shocked by something he discovers, and that is virtually guaranteed to be related to Nelle’s kidnapping scheme. Whether he finds Monica, Brook Lynn, or discovers that Wiley is gone, General Hospital teasers suggest that he will be rattled by what he sees.

In addition, Julian will be making a decision that will likely change the course of his life. Considering what went down during Thursday’s episode, viewers can see that’s not just hype. His decision early on in the baby switch saga to help Brad Cooper cover up the truth has come back to haunt him, as Nelle knows his secrets and is using that knowledge against him.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The sneak peek for Friday’s show revealed that a masked Julian will back out of the Quartermaine mansion. He’ll have the dark ski mask over his face and he’ll mutter that the Quartermaine matriarch left him no choice. Viewers will see an unconscious Monica slumped over on the couch as Julian departs.

As Julian navigates his assignment at the mansion, General Hospital teasers share that Nelle will still be at the Nurses Ball dealing with her latest setback. She’ll quip that Brook Lynn should have been nicer to her as she proceeds with her next steps in the dressing room where the confrontation between the two women occurred.

It seems fairly likely that General Hospital fans will be left with a significant cliffhanger at the end of Friday’s show. During the week of August 24, spoilers note that Willow will discover something terrible while Julian winds up between a rock and a hard place. Others connected to the family naturally will be feeling anxious.

All signs point toward Nelle successfully taking off with her son, at least initially. However, General Hospital teasers indicate that she’ll run into trouble of some kind during next Tuesday’s show. Carly will stay by her son’s side and it sounds as if both Chase and Sonny will be scrambling to find answers.

For quite some time now, General Hospital supporters have been speculating that Nelle might eventually get killed off. That didn’t happen last winter when all of this started to spiral out of control, but it may be virtually inevitable now. Given all that’s gone down, the potential list of suspects seems to grow longer by the day and people should get a sense of where this is headed soon.