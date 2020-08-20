Bri Teresi Rocks Daisy Dukes And Nothing Else In Racy New Photos

Bri Teresi tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers with a hot new update shared on Thursday, August 20. The upload showed her wearing just Daisy Dukes as she struck a sexy pose alongside a statue.

The two pictures shared as part of the slideshow were the same, with the exception that the first was black-and-white and the second full color. Also, the first included a subtitle-like message whereas the second didn’t. They portrayed Teresi leaning into an ancient bust, placing her left arm over its shoulder. She propped the front leg forward, helping to accentuate her shaped thighs.

Teresi arched her back deeply, causing her booty to protrude back and her chest forward. She looked intently at the statue’s face, allowing her lips to hang open for added spiciness. She wore her blond hair brushed to the side and styled down as it cascaded against her bare back.

She was fully topless in the shots and had to use her right hand to cover her breasts and censor them. Tan lines were visible on her ribcage. On her lower body, Teresi rocked a pair of tiny denim shorts whose hems sat super high, showcasing quite a bit of her derriere. The waistband was high-rise, coming to her itty-bitty waist.

In the caption, she included a quote about being held tight like “the night hugs the moon,” which was the same message that appeared on the first picture. She also revealed that the pics were taken by Jeremy Lee, with whom she often shoots.

Unsurprisingly, the photos quicker began to receive attention from her fans. Within the first hour, the post has garnered more than 2,300 likes and upwards of 90 comments. They flocked to the comments section to respond to her message and also to praise her beauty and sex appeal.

“Great comment and beautiful picture,” one user wrote.

“Haha amazing. This needs to be in a museum,” replied another fan.

“Those daisy dukes shorts though! Wow!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Of course all day & night long baby always,” added a fourth fan.

Teresi has been quite active on her feed this week. A couple of days ago, she posted another slideshow that captured her lying sideways across the white duvet of a large bed, as The Inquisitr has noted. She was belly down, making her booty take center stage. She sported a maroon one-piece lingerie set that included a tiny thong back. The top had medium lace straps that stretched over her shoulders and the sides were deep, flaunting a lot of sideboob.