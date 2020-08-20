Jilissa Zoltko Strikes Sexy Pose Poolside While Sporting A Skimpy Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko has been enjoying the hot summer days in barely-there outfits that show off her fit physique. In a new share posted on August 19, the American model took to Instagram to post a tantalizing two-photo update of herself hanging out poolside in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that put her enviable curves front and center.

Jilissa was sitting on the side of a swimming pool with her legs dipped in the water. In the first snap, she made sure to pose in the middle of the frame and leaned to the side with her left leg straightened. Her hands were on the sides, touching the ground as she gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

In the second pic, the blond stunner was seen in a similar pose. This time, she spiced things up and decided to tug at the strap of her bikini top, pulling it with her thumb to tease her fans more. She faced her left and looked up as the photographer took the shot. Notably, she had a sultry look on her face.

Jilissa wore a bikini that had a light blue base with white prints in various shapes, similar to clouds. The cups were padded but were cut so small that it barely contained her ample bust. It also featured a plunging neckline that offered a nice view of her decolletage. The underwire structure pushed her breasts up, which made her cleavage pop.

Its narrow straps went over the shoulders, highlighting her lean arms. Her matching bottoms boasted a low-cut waistband that allowed the babe to show off her tight stomach and curvy hips. Viewers went crazy over her chiseled abs, expressing their admiration in the comments.

Jilissa wore several accessories with her sexy attire, including a pair of earrings, her favorite Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, a Cartier bangle, and some rings. She left her long, blond hair down in soft, wavy curls, hanging down her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Jilissa opted to use an emoji instead of words. She also mentioned that her bikini was from White Fox Swim, tagging the brand in the post.

As of this writing, the share has garnered more than 30,600 likes and upward of 340 comments. Many of her online supporters flocked to the comments section to shower Jilissa with compliments, praising her figure, beautiful facial features, and bathing suit.

“Your hair looks so soft and pretty,” a fan wrote.

“Beautiful pictures. I like number 2 because it gives a little extra excitement,” another follower commented.

“You are so hot and gorgeous!” gushed a third admirer.