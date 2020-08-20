Christina Milian Slays In A Sexy Animal-Print Bikini

Singer and actress Christina Milian stunned her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing snap taken in a pool. The photo was captured in the South of France, as the geotag indicated, although nothing was visible beyond the pool water itself surrounding Christina’s curvaceous figure.

She rocked a two-piece swimsuit from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She tagged Fashion Nova’s page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her audience was interested in picking up their own set.

The bikini top was crafted from an animal-print fabric that looked gorgeous against Christina’s skin. The piece was an off-the-shoulder style with small sleeves that settled right on Christina’s upper arms. The neckline dipped low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage, and the garment was knotted between her breasts. The top left her toned stomach fully exposed, and also seemed to have revealed a hint of underboob.

She paired the sexy top with matching bottoms crafted from the same fabric. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off her stomach, and stretched high over her voluptuous hips.

She was wading through the water in the picture itself, and the crystal clear liquid seemed to come up to partway up her thighs. Her body glistened in the sunlight, and she made her way forwards toward the camera. She had both hands resting on the back of her neck as she gazed directly at the camera with a sultry expression.

She kept it simple with the accessories, adding a delicate gold bracelet to one wrist and nothing else. Her hair was styled in braids that allowed her stunning facial features to shine.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post received over 73,800 likes within four hours. It also racked up 508 comments from her audience within the same time span.

“No caption needed indeed,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“I’m done with looking for words to describe how gorgeous you are. In any case they would be insipid in comparison with the truth,” another follower commented.

“Beautiful! I love the swimsuit,” a third fan remarked.

“Like fine wine,” another added.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina stunned her followers by sharing a double update in which she rocked a different Fashion Nova ensemble. She wore an animal-print cropped shirt paired with matching wide-legged pants for a bold look that showed off her bombshell curves.