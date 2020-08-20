Rachel Ward Stuns In Figure-Hugging Fishtail Dress In Latest Instagram Update

On Thursday, August 20, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 613,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in front of a white wall. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Manchester, England.

She sizzled in a teal fishtail dress that accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the figure-hugging garment with matching square-toed heels and her sparkling wedding ring set.

For the photos, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in loose curls, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Rachel leaned against the wall and bent her knee. She placed one of her hands on the back of her head and held onto numerous white flowers that appear to be roses, as she looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face. She stood with her legs spread and her hips jutted out for the following photo. The final shot showed her striking a similar pose to how she was positioned in the first picture.

In the caption, Rachel let her fans know the specific style of her dress, which was manufactured by the clothing company Chi Chi London. She also gave her followers instructions to enter a giveaway to receive items from the brand.

Fans flocked to the comments section to write a message, as per Rachel’s instructions, with quite a few of the comments consisting of compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“A real princess,” wrote one fan.

“Always breathtaking,” added a different devotee, along with numerous fire emoji.

“Very attractive woman wonderful,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“I love your dress it [is] so lovely,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes.

Rachel often posts pictures of her modeling stylish ensembles from various brands on social media. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a floral Bo and Tee workout set that featured a racerback sports bra and high-waisted leggings. That post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was shared.