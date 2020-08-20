‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victor Gives Nikki An Ominous Warning

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 20 reveals that Victor warns Nikki after she accepts an unexpected offer from Victoria. Sharon and Adam share a session, and Chance grows more concerned about his friend while Jack finds the movie Dina wants.

Adam (Mark Grossman) worried about his session with Sharon (Sharon Case), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) reassured him. Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) cautioned Sharon not to overtax herself, and she promised not to overdo it. Adam showed up, and he and Sharon began to talk about his childhood in Kansas. He identified routines he had as a child and tried to remember if anything unusual happened around the time A.J. died. Adam remembered not going to the funeral, but couldn’t remember much else, which frustrated him. When Sharon got tired, they ended the session, and she urged him to have patience. Back at the penthouse, Chelsea told Adam maybe not remember was a sign he should move on, but he vowed to stick with it until he knew what really happened when he was 11 years old.

Johnny Vy / CBS

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) was surprised that Dina’s (Marla Adams) boxes arrived so quickly. Traci (Beth Maitland) began searching for the home movie their mother wanted. Jack met with Abby (Melissa Ordway) at Society, and they discussed Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) announcement about Jabot buying Newman Cosmetics. Abby declined to get involved in the situation between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria. Then, Jack got a call that Traci had found the reel, so he invited Abby back to the house to watch it. When they got there, they saw a clip of Dina holding baby Jack while John narrated it. Jack thought that perhaps Dina’s message was love and family are the things that matter most in life.

Earlier, Abby and Chance (Donny Boaz) met in the park, and they discussed all the happenings with Abby’s family. Then, they clashed briefly about Adam, but Abby relented. She said that there was no way she’d allow her brother to mess up the good thing she and Chance had going. Chance worried about Adam’s mental state.

Victoria asked Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to come to her office. Victor wasn’t thrilled about whatever Victoria had planned for the family business. When Nikki showed up, Vicky shocked her by offering the COO position. Victoria insisted it was because her mother would be great at the job. Later, when Nikki told Victor, he was happy because he wanted his wife to be his eyes and ears at Newman Enterprises. However, Nikki declined to pick sides, but The Mustache warned that she would eventually have to.