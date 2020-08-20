Dolly Castro Wows Fans & Goes Braless Under Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Entrepreneur and model Dolly Castro has a sharp sense of style and an incredible figure, and she seems to enjoy showing off both on social media. On Thursday, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to flaunt her curvaceous body by going braless under a mini dress.

Dolly’s dress was an off-white color. It had a plunging neckline and what appeared to be one button holding it closed at her waist. The flirty number was open slightly, revealing her cleavage. It also featured long sleeves and a matching belt, which she wore cinched around her waist. The hemline cut off at the middle of her thighs, giving her followers a nice look at her shapely legs.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted in the middle and styled straight. She sported a pair of clear PVC sandals with straps that wrapped around her ankles. For accessories, she wore a pair of large gold dangle earrings along with a thick bracelet, a watch and her sparkly wedding ring. She completed her chic outfit with a small brown handbag that featured a gold chain strap.

Dolly’s update consisted of two pictures that captured her posing in front of a fountain near a rock wall. The geotag indicated that she was in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

In the first image, Dolly stood with one hip cocked to the side as she smiled for the camera. With her hands by her sides, she showed off her ample chest as well as her toned legs.

The second photo captured Dolly with her arms crossed in front of her chest while she flashed a smile. The image was cropped at the middle of her thighs, giving her fans a better look at the details on the dress and her cleavage in the process.

In the caption, Dolly left a positive message for her online audience.

The post was a hit, garnering more than 11,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Her fans had nothing but good things to say about the snaps.

“Looking gorgeous as ever A true beauty,” commented one admirer.

“So classy and beautiful. What a wonderful combination! You’re probably a sweetheart, too. You are the Unicorn,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Just absolutely beautiful very pretty smile gorgeous,” a third follower chimed in.

“You’re are so freaking Beautiful,” a fourth fan echoed.

Dolly gives her followers plenty of content to enjoy. From modeling bathing suits to athletic wear, she knows how to rock just about any look.

Not too long ago, she shared a snap that featured her flashing plenty of skin while wearing tiny black bikini.