Frida Aasen Stuns In Zebra-Print Bikini For ‘Instagram Vs. Reality’ Post

Frida Aasen served a killer look on Wednesday, August 19, when she tantalized her nearly 660,000 Instagram followers with a hot new post. The Norwegian bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to upload a couple of photos of herself in a stylish bikini as she struck two different poses for an “Instagram vs. reality” post.

Both photos showed Aasen — whose work includes walking in the 2017 and 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows — wearing a zebra-print two-piece swimsuit. The top featured layered frills along the neckline and shoulders, creating an elegant design. The V-shaped front teased a bit of her cleavage while the lower portion expanded past her sternum.

She teamed it with a pair of high-rise bottoms that sat just below her navel and hugged her toned midriff. The sides were wide and ruched, adding an interesting texture. According to the tag, Aasen’s swimsuit was from Devon Windsor Swim, the collection created by her fellow Victoria’s Secret model.

Aasen completed her beach ensemble with black shades and she wore her blond hair down. The sea in the background suggested she was at the beach.

In the first shot, Aasen was photographed striking a carefully thought-out pose as she straightened her back and tilted her head in a proud manner. The second, however, showed her in a more relaxed posture. She smiled timidly while waving at something outside of the frame.

In the caption, Aasen pointed out she had a minor accident because she was texted while jogging, which explains the Band-Aids on her knee and hands.

In under a day, the photos have attracted more than 18,000 likes and over 115 comments. Her fans used the occasion to interact with Aasen, commenting on her caption and also gushing over her beauty and style.

“I hate your life,” one user wrote, adding a series of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“nooooo fis [pleading eyes emoji] [smiling face with sweat] cute with bands and without,” replied another user.

“Never understood how people talk and run.. I can barely whisper more than three words,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful… love the shot. Beautiful,” raved a fourth fan.

Aasen often rocks elegant swimsuits on her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another image of herself in a navy blue two-piece with white straps from Solid and Stripes. It had classic briefs that offered a good amount of coverage while the top had a straight-cut, sporty back. For the shot, she posed with her back to the camera, which was positioned closer to the ground and captured her from a low angle.