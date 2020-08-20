Chanel West Coast Looks Flawless In A Plunging Crop Top & Two-Piece Versace Suit

Chanel West Coast showcased her eclectic fashion sense in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The rapper and television star rocked a head-turning ensemble in the steamy shot, one that perfectly suited her incredible figure.

Chanel looked flawless as she worked the camera in a flashy two-piece suit from Versace with an intricate, black-and-gold pattern. The look included a button-up top, which the star opted to leave completely open to reveal the plunging white crop top she wore underneath that flaunted her ample assets. Chanel also stayed on trend by tying the garment in a tight knot underneath her bust, offering a peek at her flat midsection and abs.

The 31-year-old also sported a pair of leggings in the same bold design. The bottoms clung tightly to her lower half, defining her endless curves and sculpted legs. The piece also featured a thick, black-and-white logo waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Chanel stood in the corner of what appeared to be an alleyway that was confined by a brick wall in the snap. She posed with her legs slightly spread apart and popped her hips out to the side, further emphasizing her curvaceous physique. Her chin was rested in one of her perfectly manicured hands and she wore a look of contemplation on her face while noting in the caption of the upload that people were wondering what kind of projects she had planned next for her career.

The Ridiculousness star completed her look with a pair of black stiletto booties, and added a thick chain necklace and hoop earrings for a bit of bling. Her dark brown tresses were styled in a sleek ponytail with a few locks left out that framed her face and striking features.

As with most of Chanel’s Instagram uploads, fans showered the August 19 snap with praise. It has racked up over 51,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Always fabulous,” one person wrote.

“Chanel you are looking so amazing, beautiful, and gorgeous,” gushed another fan.

“Fine art…which museum did you break out of?”‘ a third follower quipped.

“You’re amazing at everything you do and the crazy part is that’s just being you! Stay killing it,” commented a fourth admirer.

Earlier this week, Chanel rocked another eye-popping look that was sure to have gotten pulses racing. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star showcased her curvaceous backside in a shiny pink two-piece while posing in an inflatable pool.