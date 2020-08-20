Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Plunging Coral Bikini

Ashley Alexiss went into full bombshell mode for her latest Instagram update, showing off her voluptuous figure in a skimpy coral bikini. Snapped outdoors, the curvaceous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model lounged on her side, posing on a vermilion-colored mattress that highlighted the vibrant shade of her bathing suit. The blurred background showed an opaque sky hanging above a distant hillscape, which was strewn with chartreuse vegetation that further accentuated the pastel tone of her swimwear.

The sizzling blonde wore a halterneck top that exposed her cleavage. The item had large triangular cups that extended up to her shoulders, ending with a set of spaghetti double straps. Another tiny string tied the ruched cups together, going across the chest line. The piece fit tightly across her busty assets, making for a flattering look that kept everything in place even in the lounging pose. The swimsuit was complete with snug boy shorts, which featured ruched side wings that hugged her hips and a revealing waistline.

Ashley put on a seductive display, leaning on her elbow as she prompted up her torso and seductively arched her back. Her shapely chest was imaged in the foreground of the shot, shining the spotlight on her buxom curves. The model bent her knees, stretching her legs behind her. The posture called attention to her strong, curvy thighs, while also emphasizing her waist and the swell of her hips. She raised her other elbow in the air, aligning her arms in a way that accentuated her curve of her shoulders.

The chic bikini was from Ashley’s own size-inclusive swimsuit line, ALEXISS Swimwear, as noted in the caption. The two-piece sported a glossy texture that seemed to accentuate her abundant curves in addition to highlighting her bronzed tan. The model finished off the hot look with a trendy navel piercing — a beaded number that draped down her tummy. She further accessorized with an elegant French manicure, showing off her white tips as she bent her wrist and turned her nails toward the camera. Her long, golden tresses were swept to the side, falling down her arm in wavy curls.

The tantalizing upload stirred a lot of reaction among Ashley’s devoted Instagram fans, racking up more than 12,800 likes and 114 comments within the first four hours of posting. Followers complimented her bodacious physique, praising the vivid tone of her bikini.

“Perfection! Those curves are phenomenal,” wrote one Instagram user.

“They defy gravity,” chimed in a second fan, who added an assortment of suggestive emoji.

“That color looks great on you!!!” assured a third fan.

“Travis really is the luckiest dude alive,” penned a fourth follower, referring to Ashley’s husband of one year, Travis Yohe. “Have a great day!” continued the message.