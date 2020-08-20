Khloe Kardashian Lounges In A Bra & Sweatpants In Multi-Photo Update

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 20, to share a series of photos of herself wearing a brown bra and matching tie-dye sweatpants. Her 120.1 million followers loved the look, and raced to the comment section of the post to tell her so.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat in a makeup chair in front of a large vanity. The chair swiveled around to face the camera.

The straps of the bra circled around her sun-kissed shoulders. The V-neck top dipped low on her chest, showing off her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust. Her toned, taut, and tanned midriff was on display.

Khloe paired the garment with Good American sweats that cinched at the ankle. She opted to go barefoot for the Instagram shoot.

Her chocolate-colored locks were parted in the middle and styled in a bob that curled underneath her chin.

In the first image, Khloe leaned back on the piece of furniture, her knees bent and tucked into her body. She stared at the camera with a wide-eyed expression.

The second picture depicted the reality star leaning forward and arching her back, which served to accentuate her chest and emphasize her derriere. She placed one hand on her lap and looked directly at the lens. The third snap was almost identical to the first, though it was a more close-up shot.

In the fourth photo, Khloe lifted one leg in the air, flashing a broad grin to the camera that showed off her pearly white teeth. The final two images featured models sporting Good American attire.

In the comment section of the post, Khloe’s millions of followers lauded her latest look.

Some loved her locks.

“THE BROWN HAIR IS EVERYTHING,” wrote one fan in all-caps, punctuating their comment with a crying face and a heart-eye emoji.

“Love the brown bob on you,” said a second social media user.

Others were enthralled by her ensemble.

“Omg rock it queen!” declared a third person, following up their message with a crown emoji and a red heart.

“Omg Khloe,” gushed a fourth follower, including two flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo set racked up close to 1 million likes and received nearly 5,000 comments.

Khloe often uses her Instagram account to show off her fashion sense. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently shared a post in which she wore a Burberry bikini that matched with her daughter True’s swimsuit.