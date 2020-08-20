Hilde Osland’s Sharp Curves Stun In Formfitting Sportswear

Hilde Osland — the Norwegian-born, Australian-raised model, influencer and singer — has once again ignited her popular Instagram feed with a sexy photo update that exhibited both her incredible curves and toned physique in exquisite detail. And while Osland has been known to post revealing snapshots of herself in scanty bikinis and seductive lingerie ensembles, her most Thursday, August 20 post managed to sizzle even as she appeared in simple sportswear.

The 32-year-old’s outfit, which she tagged as a Bombshell Sportswear creation in the post’s caption, seemingly melded to her various nooks, crannies and contours in a manner that perfectly accentuated her taut, yet shapely figure. Moreover, fans were offered several looks at her body in the attire, as multiple photos were included in the update, all of which appeared to be taken on a trail in the Western Australia wilderness.

The first picture in the sexy slideshow showed Osland from the rear as she posed with her back to the camera. Her outfit came in two pieces — a white-and-gray, animal-printed sports bra and matching leggings — both of which left little mystery as to the size, scope and shape of her bodily dimensions. With a backwards, black baseball cap on her head and her lengthy, blond locks flowing out from under it, Osland turned her head to the right, offering a glimpse at her facial profile.

While that photo fully evidenced her hourglass shape, the second photo in the series offered a stunning look at her perky assets and cleavage as Osland was snapped from a tighter angle. As her bust and booty protruded in opposite directions in the side-view shot, the former Idol Norway contestant’s beaming smile and baby blue eyes pierced directly into the camera’s lens.

That picture was followed by two wide shots in which Osland was shown from head to toe; once from behind and once from the front. The latter photo was particularly tempting as it revealed her incredibly toned washboard abs.

The fifth and final pic in the series featured her from a side to rear-view angle as she grinned wry for the camera. The respective curvature of her tight booty and alluring bosom was well documented in the pic.

While the update wasn’t one of Osland’s more revealing offerings, fans were still struck by her sharp curves and beautiful features, double-tapping the posting to the tune of 70,000-plus likes in five hours. Furthermore, almost 800 comments were left, with each more affirming than the last.

“She is by far the most stunning creation,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Absolutely immaculate,” opined another.

“Such perfection!” exclaimed a third fan of Osland’s appealing visage.

One day before getting sporty in her pleasingly formfitting duds, Osland stunned while wearing white booty shorts that brought out the best in her pert backside.