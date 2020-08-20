Vanessa Hudgens Gets Drenched In Yellow Bikini With Natural Decorations

Vanessa Hudgens revealed how she was battling a heatwave.

Vanessa Hudgens tried to cool down by getting soaking wet during a heatwave. On Wednesday, the actress treated her Instagram followers to a photo of the sunshine-colored swimsuit that she wore while taking a dip in a pool.

Vanessa, 31, rocked a yellow bikini that hugged every curve of her phenomenal figure. The two-piece was completely drenched, which made it cling to her skin even more. Her top had seamed demi cups with underwire that gave her ample cleavage a little extra boost. The garment’s spaghetti straps were placed wide apart, and Vanessa used them to add two delicate natural decorations to her look. The blossoms of pretty white flowers with yellow centers had been tucked behind each strap.

Vanessa was wading in water that reached her chest. Her submerged bottoms could still be seen against the turquoise backdrop of the pool, but the liquid slightly distorted their appearance. They had high ruched sides and a waist that hit at the navel. The garment boasted a large tie detail on the right side, and its ends were floating up toward the water’s surface.

The High School Musical star accessorized her hot summer look with a thin gold body chain studded with shiny pearls. The large piece of jewelry curved over her shoulders, dipped down between her breasts, and circled her slender waist. Her other jewelry included a glittering choker, stacked silver and gold bracelets, and a pair of small gold hoop earrings with square gems dangling from them. She also rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses with lenses that were color-coordinated with her bathing suit.

Vanessa’s dark hair was wet, and she was photographed in profile as she reached up to pull it back with both hands. She also arched her back, parted her full lips, and gazed away from the camera. Her flawless decolletage and her toned arms were covered with water droplets that sparkled beneath the sun’s blindingly bright light.

The Spring Breakers star’s sun-drenched snapshot was a massive hit with her Instagram followers, who flooded the comments section with over 2,000 messages. They also liked her picture more than 830,000 times.

“Baby you’re summer time fine,” read one remark.

“Ufff I envy those flowers,” confessed another fan.

“Yellow really is your color,” a third admirer opined.

“Woman, you’re giving me heat flashes,” wrote a fourth commenter.

Vanessa has been using Instagram to show off her impressive collection of swimwear all summer long. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she styled a brown bikini with a cowboy hat in another photo that found her posing in the pool.