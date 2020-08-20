‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Brooke Catches Ridge & Shauna In Bed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 24 tease that after hearing a damaging conversation, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a beeline for his new wife. Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) will be only too willing to invite him into her life and bed. Things get even steamier when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in on them in bed, per The TV Guide.

Monday, August 24 – Ridge Overhears An Incriminating Conversation

Ridge overhears a private conversation between Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), per Soaps. After promising each other a new start, he will be gutted when he hears Brooke’s true feelings for Dollar Bill. Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is behind Bill speaking to Brooke in the first place.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) finally makes his move and lets Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) know that he’s interested in her.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Tuesday, August 25 – Bill Drinks Alone

After Brooke tells Bill where her priorities lie, he finds himself in a dark place. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) previously indicated that they may break up, and the eldest Logan sister wants a future with the designer. He will try to console himself by turning to the bottle.

Quinn tries to justify her latest plot to Shauna. She feels that the former chemist does not deserve to be with Ridge.

In the meantime, Brooke again puts on some sexy lingerie and waits for the dressmaker to come home. However, she waits in vain as the dressmaker was shocked by the discussion he heard between her and Bill.

Ridge tries to deal with his new reality. He realizes that he may always compete with Bill for Brooke’s affections. On the other hand, he and Shauna could begin their lives together without another man in the picture.

Gilles Toucas/Sean Smith / CBS

Wednesday, August 26 – Brooke Catches Shauna & Ridge In The Act

The former Mrs. Ridge Forrester heads to the mansion to find out what happened to Ridge. She won’t believe her eyes when she catches him and Shauna in the act.

Quinn wants Bill to tell her what happened with Brooke. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that Katie will overhear a part of their discussion and jump to her own conclusions.

Thursday, August 27 – To Be Announced

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Friday, August 28 – The Past & The Present Face-Off

“Bridge’s” love affair comes to a screeching halt after she walks in on him and Shauna in an intimate moment. Ridge decides to go ahead with his marriage to Shauna because he refuses to play second fiddle to Bill. Both of them are heartbroken as they say goodbye.

The past and the present Mrs. Ridge Forrester face off in an epic battle where neither backs down. Brooke roasts Shauna who stands her ground as the dressmaker’s wife.