Nina Dobrev Slays In A Striped Bikini While Being Photobombed By Another Beachgoer

Nina Dobrev’s latest Instagram update has her followers talking for more reasons than one. The actress took to her account on Thursday to share a steamy shot from a recent trip to the beach, however, an unintentional photobomber gave the image more of a comical vibe.

The upload included two slides, the first of which saw Nina propped up on her knees in the sand. She raised her arms up, crossing them behind her head as she smiled for the camera with a look of bliss on her face. Her brunette locks spilled over her shoulder and gently blew around her face, indicating that there was a light breeze to the afternoon.

Nina looked smoking hot as she relaxed by the water in a navy blue-and-white striped bikini that perfectly suited her toned physique. The swimwear included a balconette-style top with a wide neckline that fell far down her chest, exposing her ample cleavage and bare decolletage. The piece featured a set of underwire-style push-up cups that further enhanced the star’s busty display.

Nina sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that showcased her toned legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its thick waistband sat just below her navel, drawing eyes toward her flat midsection and toned abs. She also wrapped a matching around loosely around her hips for an extra layer to the sexy look that further accentuated her trim waist and slender frame.

A gorgeous view of the beach made up the background behind the Vampire Diaries star, though there was one specific element to the scene that made it worth another look. Off into the distance was another beachgoer standing right at the shore, however, the woman appeared to be sitting on Nina’s hip as she popped it out to the side. The actress provided a zoomed-in look at her photobomber in the second slide of the shot while making fun of the situation in the caption of the post.

The post quickly caught the attention of Nina’s 20.4 million followers, who have awarded the share more than 600,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well, many of whom seemed more captivated by the 30-year-old’s beauty to even notice the hilarious scene behind her.

“You obviously light up the sky there!!! You’re a beautiful woman!!!” one person wrote.

“YOU’RE LITERALLY BODY GOALS,” remarked another fan.

“Gorgeous, amazing, beautiful, magnificent, charming, talented, stunning,” a third admirer gushed.

“Haha I love you,” added a fourth follower.

Nina has been enjoying plenty of bikini time this summer. Last month, the actress shared another set of beachside snaps that saw her rocking a houndstooth-print two-piece. Fans went wild for that upload as well, awarding it over 1.3 million likes and 6,500-plus comments to date.