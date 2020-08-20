Shawn Johnson Does Flips In The Gym, Teases She ‘Straight Up Peed Myself’ Out Of Fear

Olympian Shawn Johnson hit the gym this week to try out some classic gymnastics moves and on Thursday she shared a short video of her adventures via her Instagram page. She was pushing herself through some skills she had mastered back during her competition days and it looked like she barely broke a sweat while recreating some of her old championship moments.

Shawn noted that she had a link to a full video in her Instagram bio, and this YouTube upload provided some context for curious fans. The gymnast had previously shared a stunning photo showing her doing the splits in the air over her husband Andrew East’s head, and at that point she had teased that more was on the way.

In the YouTube video, the couple explained that they were in the gym to recreate a number of photographs from Shawn’s Olympic competition days. By the looks of things, the short clip she posted on social media was a part of that, albeit one with a comical caption incorporated.

Apparently, Shawn and Andrew both did their best to recreate photos that were taken back when she was in the Olympics. While it was a fun premise to have Shawn herself recreating these, to add in nudging Andrew to do them as well as a delight for the couple’s supporters.

The portion that Shawn shared on Instagram showed her running and then throwing herself into several flips before landing on a thick mat. She joked in her caption that the combination of sheer fear and having delivered her daughter Drew about a year ago led her to essentially pee herself.

“Wow… amazing, your such an inspiration…Drew has the coolest Mom ever!!!!” one fan commented.

Shawn didn’t exactly stick the landing in this case, but her 2.7 million followers didn’t seem to care. Everybody enjoyed this so much that within just one hour, the post already had around 60,000 likes and almost 500 comments. In addition, it had already been viewed almost 340,000 times during that brief timeframe.

“@shawnjohnson u still got girl even though it might b a little wet,” someone teased.

“Omg was that a double or triple! It was so fast!!!!” a fan questioned.

“I could watch this all day! Wow, Momma!!” another person praised.

Many of the social media updates that the couple shares show them enjoying life and one another’s company, usually with a bit of comedy incorporated. This latest challenge looked like a blast and Shawn seemed to prove that she’s still a gymnast not only at heart but in practice too.