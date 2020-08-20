AEW News: Sammy Guevara Recalls Not Being Allowed To Perform Dangerous Stunt At ‘Double Or Nothing’

Sammy Guevara was the guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the conversation with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone, the Inner Circle member revealed that he wanted to jump off the top of the stadium at this year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Guevara teamed with his Inner Circle teammates to take on The Elite in a Stadium Stampede match. According to the young heel, he pushed for the dangerous spot to get approved, but it was off the cards as it wasn’t feasible to pull off safely.

However, to make up for the disappointment of not being able to perform the stunt, company officials worked with Guevara to ensure that he had a memorable moment.

“I kept texting Tony (Khan) saying I would jump off the stadium. The stadium is like 200 feet or something like that. I think he thought I was joking so I texted him again and said I was serious. They got this stunt coordinator. We were only approved for 40 feet, so the stadium was out of the question. I wanted to do some cool flip or dive and then it slowly changed to, what if we give you a Canadian (Destroyer)?”

In the end, Guevara found himself on the receiving end of Kenny Omega’s One-Winged Angel finishing maneuver, which was delivered from the top of the tunnel entrance-way to the field.

According to Guevara, the spot with Omega was filmed in the early hours of the morning. He said the venue was wet at the time, and being on top of the surface forced him to make peace with the possibility of not waking up afterward.

The risky stunt was successful as none of the participants involved picked up any serious injuries afterward. However, Guevara revealed that his shin flared up the next day as he bashed it while climbing the platform.

Guevara’s daredevil exploits didn’t end with that match either. During the conversation, he opened up about wanting Mike Tyson to punch on a subsequent episode of Dynamite.

“Iron Mike” was on the show for a confrontation with Guevara’s tag team partner, Chris Jericho. There were plans in place for the boxer to legitimate strike Guevara and knock him out. Those plans were changed in the end.

Guevara said that he wanted it to happen as it would have told a great story, and Tyson is the ideal person to take a beating from.