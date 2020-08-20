Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Critic Who Called Her Cookware ‘China Made Junk’

Chrissy Teigen isn’t about to let negative criticism of her cookware line go unchecked. After a critic posted on Twitter that the model and cookbook author was just selling poorly made good to people who didn’t need them, Chrissy clapped back with her signature candor.

“Ugh, more celebrities selling China made junk to the masses. We don’t need anymore junk,” one social media user wrote.

Chrissy took issue both with the language and the assertion that she had control over an individual’s purchasing decisions.

“It isn’t ‘china junk’ but okay. Don’t buy more junk! I’m not responsible for your junk buying. Buy stuff you love,” she replied.

Fans came to Chrissy’s defense, with multiple people saying that they had purchased and use the cookware and like it. Others criticized the negativity on social media, while some pointed out that the original poster had used an iPad to write his message.

One individual, however, responded with a photo of her own Chrissy Teigen: Cravings-branded cast iron skillet, pushing back on the idea that it was trash.

“Junk??Junk?? If the best skillet I have ever owed is junk, than junk me up and I’ll tatertot that casserole in my junk all the live long day,” the person wrote.

The post was accompanied by an image showing a black skillet on a gas stove filled with tater tots covered in cheese and accompanied by a sprig of rosemary.

Chrissy responded with excitement at the message and asked for the recipe.

“This is sooooo gorgeous and I must have it. Please share the recipe! (Love the cast iron, one of my biggest sellers!!),” she wrote.

Shortly after the exchange, other users started posting their own images of the Cravings line, along with their own recipes and copies of Chrissy’s two books, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat, and Cravings: Hungry for More.

The original responder followed up a few hours later with a gif showing Teigen looking decidedly uncomfortable with the caption “Me waking up and seeing Chrissy Tiegan’s reply and realizing that I pissed off half of the internet.”

For fans of Chrissy’s wares, the soon-to-be mom of three recently announced that she is starting work on her third cookbook this fall, which she says will feature less bacon and cheese and more “clean” eating options, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Her mother, Pepper Thai, will also be launching her own cookbook.