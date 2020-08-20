Vicky Aisha Stuns Fans With Sexy Sailor Moon Cosplay

On Thursday, Australian bombshell Vicky Aisha wowed her 2.5 million Instagram followers with a sexy Sailor Moon cosplay. The curvy beauty rocked a much more revealing version of the iconic costume, going braless under a skimpy white top complete with a red bow and striped, blue collar. The item cut off well above the chest line, flashing a generous amount of underboob. The look also exposed the elaborate tattoo under her breasts, which further concentrated the viewers’ gaze toward her busty assets.

The buxom blonde finished off the hot look with a blue mini skirt — a pleated number with a high-rise waistline that accentuated her trim midriff, in addition to emphasizing her curvaceous hips. Vicky flirtatiously pulled up the skirt on one side, teasing a glimpse of her legs. A set of white straps decorated the short hemline, mirroring the print of the collar — and calling even more attention to the ink on her thigh. Likewise, her sleeve tattoos were also on display, leading quite a few followers to praise the artwork on the model’s body.

Vicky stayed truthful to the look in terms of hairstyle as well, pulling up her golden tresses into a pair of high pigtails. Several rebel tresses framed her face, drawing the eye to her beautiful features. The 28-year-old added a bit of bling with multiple hoop earrings. She showed off her industrial piercing, and wore her customary nose ring.

The model was snapped against a simple, off-white backdrop that helped keep the focus on her gorgeous figure and enviable curves. She shot a coy smile at the camera, fixing the lens with a piercing stare.

In her caption, Vicky disclosed that she was a big fan of the popular anime growing up, asking followers whether they also loved the series. As usual, admirers got creative in the comments section, with plenty of Instagrammers offering to be her Tuxedo Mask. Others were content with simply gushing over her hotness, several people pointing out that Vicky looked more appealing than the original.

“@vicky_aisha sailor moon has never looked so hot and sexy,” wrote one person, who left a string of suggestive emoji.

“I don’t remember thicc Sailor Moon that’s hot!” penned another follower, adding four fire emoji for emphasis.

Fans also complimented her adorable smile.

“You look like an innocent little girl babe!! Such a fairytale beauty,” penned a third Instagram user.

“If you were any cuter, I’d die!!” read a fourth message, trailed by a couple of mind-blown emoji.

In the span of one hour, the steamy upload racked up nearly 10,300 likes and 205 comments, proving to be very popular with her audience.

As The Inqusitr previously reported, this is not the first time that Vicky has stunned fans with her seductive cosplay. Earlier this month, the blonde vixen showcased an ultra-revealing Pokemon outfit, reeling in more than 59,300 likes for her effort.