‘The Young And The Restless’ Casts ‘B&B’ Star Courtney Hope In New Role

The Young and the Restless has hired The Bold and the Beautiful star Courtney Hope, who recently left her role as Sally Spectra. She made the announcement earlier today with a post on Instagram.

In the shot, Hope was decked out in a black The Young and the Restless t-shirt that featured red writing, which she knotted at her waist, and she paired the top with red leggings. The soap star included a matching Y&R themed hat atop her curled red hair, and she held an iconic Crimson Lights coffee mug. She even used crimson lipstick to complete the outfit’s theme.

Fans instantly shared the love on her announcement with at least 2,600 hitting the “like” button and almost 400 taking the time to leave a comment for the actress.

“Yes, yes, yes!! I love you and am so proud of you!!!” gushed one follower who also used a heart and flame emoji to indicate her excitement.

“So happy for you, still get to see your beautiful face every day!!!” a second fan replied.

“Yes! My favorite soap and actress…can’t wait to see the plot! Love you, Courtney!” enthused a third devotee.

“That is awesome you are going to Y&R!!! I still don’t think they should have gotten rid of Sally’s character on B&B though,” a fourth Instagrammer declared.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Hope joined Y&R‘s sister soap opera in 2017. Her character, Sally, was written out in March 2018. Still, the story’s popularity ended up with the sudser bringing her back to Los Angeles to continue wreaking havoc on Forrester Creations and trying to make her mark on the fashion industry. Shortly after the daytime drama returned with new episodes amid the coronavirus pandemic, viewers were stunned to learn that Hope was abruptly written out of the storyline as Sally. She made the unexpected announcement on August 3, leaving many daytime fans crushed.

So far, CBS did confirm the exciting casting news that Hope is staying with the network and joining Y&R. However, there is no information at all about the role she’ll be playing in the sudser. The current storylines seem to deal with Adam’s (Mark Grossman) secret, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) return as the Newman Enterprises CEO, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer fight, and the Abbotts helping Dina (Marla Adams) during her final days. A character Hope’s age may shake up Kyle (Michael Mealor), Summer (Hunter King), Lola (Sasha Calle), and Theo (Tyler Johnson). Perhaps she’ll cause some drama for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance) or Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Viewers are excited to see who Hope brings to the canvas.