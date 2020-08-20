Brit Manuela Lets It All Hang Out In A Teeny Pink Tie-Dye Bikini

Brit Manuela is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model and fitness trainer returned to her account on Thursday to debut her latest swimwear look that has quickly become a hit with her admirers.

The August 20 upload included two snaps that captured the 26-year-old posing in what appeared to be a covered patio. She stood in front of a long white curtain that blew gently around her in the breeze, causing it to graze up against her backside as she worked the camera. Fans could get a glimpse of the sunny day that awaited the model outside the shaded area, though there didn’t need to be perfect weather for Brit to tantalize them with another scanty ensemble. Rain or shine, the model always seems to impress her followers, and today was no different.

Brit let it all hang out in a teeny bikini from Oh Polly that left little to the imagination. The two-piece boasted a trendy pink-and-white tie-dye pattern that popped against the beauty’s flawless summer tan. It included a minuscule halter-style top with a plunging neckline and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also had impossibly tiny triangle cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and underboob.

The matching bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well. The garment featured a daringly high-cut design that allowed Brit to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs — just a few of the results of her dedicated fitness regimen. It also had a floss-style waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Brit left her luscious brunette hair down for the photoshoot. They were styled in a middle part and cascaded behind her back with a few locks falling to frame her face. She also accessorized with a set of dainty gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace that gave her revealing ensemble the perfect hint of bling.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for Brit’s 986,000-plus followers to shower her latest Instagram upload some love. The double-pic update has amassed more than 1,000 comments within the short period of time, many containing compliments for the social media star.

“Ok wow I’m in love. This is beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You’re a goddess,” remarked another fan.

“Real life angel,” a third follower praised.

“Another perfect photo,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up over 24,000 comments since going live.