Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini

On Thursday, August 20, American cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos showed the 32-year-old posing outside on what appears to be a wooden deck in front of numerous trees. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a leopard-print bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Fans were also given a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Erica finished off the sexy look with statement earrings, her signature hoop nose ring, and sunglasses worn on the top of her head.

For the casual photoshoot, the bombshell wore her auburn hair down, with her bangs framing her gorgeous face.

In the first image, Erica leaned forward and tilted her head, as she gazed directly at the camera, smiling sweetly. She altered her position for the following photo by pulling back her hair with one of her hands.

The provocative post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of Erica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are a perfect angel,” wrote one fan, adding a string of crying face and red heart emoji to the comment.

“I love seeing your photos, you seem like such a fun person! So bubbly and beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“You always look great in your pictures, they brighten up my day!” remarked another admirer, along with numerous red heart emoji.

“So beautiful!!! And such a great smile!!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a cheeky bodysuit that showcased her pert derriere. That post, however, has since been removed from the social media platform.