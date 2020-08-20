Tristan Thompson Offers His House To Khloe Kardashian ‘Forever’ In KUWTK Trailer

Tristan Thompson invited Khloe Kardashian to live in his house “forever” while the pair were discussing renovations on Khloe’s Calabasas pad, in a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo posted on YouTube.

During the conversation, which took place at on a picnic bench in Khloe’s sprawling garden, the TV personality informed her ex that renovations on her home were “around the corner,” and Tristan pointed out that she would need to relocate with the former couple’s 2-year-old daughter True.

The Good American founder explained that she wanted the temporary residence to be comfortable, close to her current L.A. mansion so she could check on the renovations, and “safe for True.”

At that point, Tristan offered up his own home for his daughter and her mother.

“I have my house in L.A.,” he said. “I’d love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to. I’ll give you guys the keys and you can go party on — you, True and whoever else.”

“Don’t get any ideas now, okay?” he added, before his ex jokingly asked him whether she would be allowed to bring “guys” to his home.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Khloe then raised the question of what would happen once Tristan’s basketball season was over and he needed to return to his L.A. residence. When her former flame replied that he would find somewhere to stay, the reality star argued “you’re not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house. That’s like, insane.”

“Who knows? You can just live there forever,” Tristan joked, before Khloe shot him down with a “stop it, that’s not happening.”

Khloe and Tristan started dating back in September 2016, and Kardashian subsequently gave birth to their daughter True. However, the pair split last year following rumors that Thompson had cheated. Some of the explosive headlines alleged that the basketball player had hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, as The Inquisitor covered.

According to the publication, the lovebirds were rumored to be back together earlier this month, as sources told Us Weekly that the on again-off again couple had been spending a lot of time together and were ready to ramp up the romantic side of their relationship once more.

The insider claimed that the power couple “never really fell out of love” with each other, and that Khloe was hopeful Tristan had changed for good.

Indeed, earlier in August, the pair were rumored to be property hunting together, as a source claimed Tristan wanted to prove to Khloe that he had changed by purchasing a pad with the reality star in Calabasas or Hidden Hills, California. However, other sources maintained that Khloe was seeking to buy a property alone.