Carol Burnett, 87, Files For Legal Guardianship Of 13-Year-Old Grandson As Her Daughter Erin Battles Addiction

The comedy legend has been financially supporting her grandchild since his birth.

Carol Burnett is seeking legal guardianship of her 13-year-old grandson Dylan.

The 87-year-old comedy legend and her husband, Brian Miller, filed court papers for temporary guardianship of the teen due to his parents’ substance abuse issues. Dylan is the son of Burnett’s daughter Erin Hamilton, 52. He turns 14 in September.

In a statement posted by ET Online, Burnett explained that “due to addiction issues and other circumstances” that her daughter has been struggling with, she and her husband took steps to petition the court for her grandchild’s safety.

“Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education, and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another.”

The documents also state that Hamilton has struggled with drug abuse for nearly 20 years, has been in and out of rehab, and institutionalized eight times. Most recently, she was placed on a 51/50 psychiatric hold last month after sending Dylan and her adult son Zachary text messages in which she threatened suicide. Dylan’s father, Kurt West, is also currently in rehab. He was married to Hamilton for four months.

Burnett revealed that she and her husband have financially supported Dylan since he was born. The Carol Burnett Show star has paid for her grandson’s medical and dental insurance as well as his basic living expenses for his entire life, and she also financed his attendance at a boarding school where he has thrived and maintained good grades, according to Us Weekly

Court documents obtained by ET state that the hearing for the petition is set for Jan. 8, 2021.

Amid her decades of struggles, Hamilton followed her famous parents’ footsteps with a career in show business as a musician. The singer’s covers of the 1975 Gary Wright song Dreamweaver and Cheap Trick’s The Flame were hits in the club circuit.

In a 2000 interview with The Metropolitan, Hamilton revealed that she started singing when she was a kid and formed her first band at age 19.

“I love the energy I feel when I perform live,” she said at the time. “The worst part would be sweating off my mascara within 15 minutes of performing.”

She also said her son Zachary was her biggest inspiration. Dylan was born six years later.

Burnett’s 52-year-old daughter is from her marriage to late jazz musician and TV producer Joe Hamilton, whom she was married to from 1963 to 1984. Their oldest child Carrie Hamilton also struggled with drugs but got clean by age 18. She was sober for 20 years before her death from pneumonia and lung cancer in 2002.