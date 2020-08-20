Samantha Hoopes Sizzles In Copper Bikini While Sunning With Her Adorable Son

Sport’s Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes has not let motherhood stop her from flaunting her physique in bikinis. Throughout the summer, she has shared many photos to her Instagram page that show her proudly wearing a variety of swimsuits. On Thursday, she uploaded a snap that captured her soaking up some sun in a bikini while spending some time with her adorable son, George.

Samantha was lying on a large float in a swimming pool that overlooked the ocean. In front of her was George, who sported a white print bucket hat. With clear skies above, it appeared to be the perfect day to take a swim.

Samantha’s bikini was a shimmery copper color that popped against her skin. The top had small triangle cups the put plenty of her cleavage on display. Because her son was sitting in her lap, the bottoms of the bathing suit could not be seen. That being said, her shapely arms and shoulders were on display as well as her toned thighs.

The 29-year-old model wore her highlighted tresses styled in a messy bun piled on top of her head. She accessorized her beach-day outfit with layered gold necklaces, small hoop earrings and bracelets.

Samantha smiled at the camera as she held one hand at George’s side. He wore a big smile on his cherubic face as he looked away from the camera. It was hard to tell if he was wearing anything, but either way, he was cute as he relaxed close to mom.

Samantha’s fans seemed to enjoy seeing the sweet snap of mother and son. While some mentioned how charming the photo was, others noted how stunning she looked.

“He is precious!!” one follower commented.

“The Apple never falls far from the tree, Beautiful post young lady,” a second admirer wrote.

“Hi princess You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“One hot mom,” a fourth comment read.

Samantha certainly looks fabulous — especially since she gave birth a year ago. The beauty was featured in the Sport’s Illustrated 2020 Swimsuit Issue earlier this year.

In a post earlier this month, she shared a picture that saw her posing in a string bikini. She wrote that she was still getting used to her body, and encouraged new moms not to be too hard on themselves.

“Don’t get caught up in all of the edited photos people post! Everyone’s journey is different and I’m just trynna share mine as real as possible!” she wrote.