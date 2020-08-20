WWE News: Former Champion Says Company Considered Pushing Him As Main Babyface Ahead Of Roman Reigns

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Big E revealed that there were rumors of officials wanting to push him as the face of WWE instead of Roman Reigns years ago. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar also stated that the company made the right call in the end.

According to Big E, he wasn’t ready for the main event limelight when the reports originally circulated. He also said that Reigns deserved the focus based on merit as he’s the complete package as a performer.

Big E also noted that Reigns has the look of a top superstar, but he also praised the former Universal Champion’s in-ring work.

“I’ve been in the ring with him and he’s incredible, he gets so much love. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone say ‘I didn’t enjoy working with him’ or ‘I didn’t think he was good in the ring. If you’ve been in the ring with [you’d know] he deserves the spot he got!”

Big E went on to say that he feels more comfortable as a sports entertainer these days, and he’s much more equipped for a push as a result. Since becoming a member of New Day, he’s won eight Tag Team Championships and found his voice as a character.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vince McMahon is reportedly very high on pushing Big E as a solo star. He has been on the receiving end of a singles run in recent weeks due to injuries to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

While the performer doesn’t want New Day to split, he is keen to try new things while remaining affiliated with the group. In Big E’s view, all three members can receive some individual attention, but the thinks it’d be a bad idea to make the team part ways with each other.

With Reigns currently absent from television due to the pandemic, Big E has an opportunity to take his main event spot on the blue brand. In the TalkSport interview, the tag team stalwart said that he feels “capable of being whatever this run is going to be.”

As noted by WrestleTalk, Reigns is expected to return to the fold in the near future as well. The former Shield member took time off prior to WrestleMania 35 to be with his family due to COVID-19 concerns.

With the promotion moving all programming to the Amway Center for the next couple of months, however, it’s believed that Reigns can come back to a safe working environment.