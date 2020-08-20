‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Forgives Ridge After He Makes A Solemn Vow

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 19 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will look back at their shared past and realize that they can’t live without each other. According to The Courier Journal, Ridge will make a promise to Brooke.

Looking At The Past

Ridge and Brooke have made plenty of mistakes in the past year. Notably, they put their kids ahead of their own marriage. They also hurt each other with their actions and allowed other people to comfort them when they were hurting.

Brooke bravely confessed that she sparked Ridge’s outrageous behavior when he saw the video of her kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The dressmaker declared their marriage over and walked out of her life. He and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) then left for Las Vegas where he divorced Brooke and married the former showgirl.

The former couple reminisces about their past failures and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that their mood will lighten. They recall the lighter side of their debacles and how they came out stronger. Brooke and Ridge know that what they have is far too precious to simply let it go.

Realizing he has a mountain to climb before Brooke will consider getting back together with him, Ridge makes a plea for forgiveness on today’s all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/UeX9eXuhes — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 19, 2020

Here’s To The Future

As seen in the above image, Ridge repeatedly asked Brooke to forgive him. He doesn’t know how he ended up marrying Shauna. After asking Ridge how she would ever be able to trust him again, Brooke will have a change of heart. She will forgive him and they will both decide to leave the past behind and look to the future. She cannot imagine living her life without him. As she repeatedly says, they are each other’s destiny.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Ridge will be overwhelmed when Brooke decides to give him another chance. He has already promised that he will end his marriage to Shauna. He requested Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to draw up the annulment papers to nullify his union with Shauna. He has no intention of keeping the commitment he made to Shauna because he was intoxicated at the time of the wedding and has no recollection of it.

The designer will also make a solemn vow to his former wife. He wants a fresh new start with her. They have been down this road many times before but this time is different. Ridge will swear his loyalty to the “only woman” for him.

However, their happiness will be short-lived as Quinn is plotting their destruction. She will use Bill to rip Brooke and Ridge’s relationship apart for once and for all.