‘Alaskan Bush People’ Filming Location Reportedly Torched By Huge Wildfire

The filming location of the Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People may have been set alight due to a wildfire on Palmer Mountain, near Loomis, Washington, according to reports from TV Insider. The fire began raging on Tuesday and has yet to be fully contained. So far, it has burned through an estimated 6,000 acres.

On Tuesday, a Level 2 evacuation notice was issued to those living in the area at 4 p.m. and a Level 3 evacuation notice was issued at 8:50 p.m. A Level 3 notice means that the recipients should evacuate immediately. The Washington Department of Natural Resources were on the scene with ground and aerial firefighting units in an effort to prevent the burning of what was 100 acres of grass, brush, and timber.

In an update provided on the Washington Department of Natural Resources Twitter account late Wednesday, the blaze that is being referred to as the Palmer Fire has been constrained below 6,000 acres, but was still engulfing more than 5,000. Due to a combination of district firefighters, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Bureau of Land Management, the progress of the fire had been slowed down. Unfortunately, they admitted that the fire was not yet contained and expected to grow.

The organization added that additional units were arriving at the site to provide structure protection and fire suppression efforts. Their current strategy is constructing flanks of dozer and hand lines to push back the flames while utilizing burnout operations if required.

A tweet from the National Weather Service of Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, gave a glimpse of the fire, showing Palmer Mountain engulfed with smoke.

The view from the Aeneas, Washington cam pointed North towards the #PalmerFire is …unusual for an August Morning in the Okanogan Valley. #WAWX pic.twitter.com/mOISSGJzEz — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 20, 2020

The impact on the show was confirmed by Alaskan Bush People cast member Solomon “Bear” Brown, who shared a video on his private Instagram page detailing the news.

“We suffered a devastating lost [sic] yesterday, a fire swept through our mountain, our home! The lost [sic] seems to be great! It’s still burning! I’ll keep everyone posted! God bless!” Brown revealed.

According to the report, the production crew of the reality show was present at the site in the early stages of the fire. It is not yet known if any buildings used on the show have been destroyed or if livestock has been forced to evacuate from the mountain.

Alaskan Bush People debuted on May 6, 2014, and has grown into one of the Discovery Channel’s most popular shows over the course of 11 seasons. Season 12 is currently scheduled to premiere this Sunday, August 23.