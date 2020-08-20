Kaley Cuoco Wears A Pink Nightshirt And Chases Her Dog For ‘Morning Exercise’

Kaley Cuoco helped her senior chihuahua get an early morning workout in.

Kaley Cuoco helped her fans start their Thursday mornings with smiles on their faces by sharing an adorable video on the Instagram account for her adorable pet chihuahua.

The senior rescue dog, Dump Truck, aka “Dumpy,” is a rising social media star who has gained over 44,000 followers so far. Kaley often makes cameos in his photos and videos, and she played a major role in the canine’s latest upload. It was a short clip that was filmed inside the house in upstate New York that Kaley is currently residing in. The former star of The Big Bang Theory has previously explained that she must quarantine there for two weeks before returning to the set of her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, and she brought some company with her to her temporary abode. In addition to Dumpy, her roommates include her sister Briana and her personal assistant Emma.

One of Kaley’s human roomies filmed her as she helped her pint-sized pet get an early morning workout. The actress was still clad in her pajamas, which included a long, pink nightshirt. It featured a large image of a cartoon llama and the words “Go to Bed, No Prob Llama.” She coupled the comfy top with a pair of baggy gray sweatpants.

Kaley was barefoot, and her blond hair was down. Her long mane streamed behind her as she ran through the dining area and into the kitchen. She was followed by an energetic Dump Truck, whose dog tags on his collar jingled as he sprinted behind her. He moved in little leaps, as if he was trying to get better footing on the hardwood floor.

The happy chihuahua followed Kaley to the end of the room, where she turned around and held her hands up like claws. She then proceeded to chase him as she made silly noises.

“Wow, that’s a lot of exercise for you,” said Kaley’s camerawoman.

So far, the duo’s antics have been rewarded with over 6,000 likes.

“I love his run!!!! So wonderful to see him so happy,” read one fan’s response to the video.

“Love this. How can anyone just leave this cutie!? So glad he found his forever home,” wrote another person.

“Dumps living his best life,” a third comment read.

“Dumpy can run??? Good morning sweet boy. I see a long nap under the covers for you,” predicted a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley revealed that Dump Truck was having a difficult time adjusting to the time zone change when they first arrived in New York, but he’s clearly become more of a morning dog as of late.