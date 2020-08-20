Sarah Harris Exudes Jungle Vibes In A Leopard-Print Bikini For Sizzling Video Featuring A Stuffed Animal

Sarah Harris is slaying Instagram yet again.

The Kiwi model took to her account on Wednesday to share a sexy sneak peek at one of her latest photoshoots. The post included a short video that appeared to have been taken on a beach, where Sarah found a shady spot in front of a large rock formation to work the camera. She struck a number of poses in the steamy clip, all the while looking smoking hot in a skimpy two-piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Sarah exuded serious jungle vibes as she rocked a leopard-print two-piece that was sure to have gotten pulses racing. The swimwear included a tiny, off-the-shoulder top that fell low down her voluptuous chest, leaving her decolletage bare and an eyeful of cleavage well on display. She tugged the piece even further down her bosom at one point down the video, nearly exposing her ample assets in their entirety. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The matching bikini bottoms of the blond bombshell’s ensemble were equally risque, if not more. The garment highlighted Sarah’s toned legs and killer curves thanks to the high-cut design, while its cheeky cut offered a glimpse at her round booty. It also boasted a thick waistband that sat low on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

Sarah’s platinum locks were worn down for the shoot. They were styled in a middle part and fell down to perfectly frame her face in gorgeous, crimped waves.

She did not appear to have accessorized her ensemble, however, she did have a prop with her for the shoot. The Playboy model held an adorable stuffed giraffe toy with big green eyes in her hand and noted in the caption that she would be the only one to bring the plush to a safari-themed photo shoot.

Fans were floored by the racy new addition to Sarah’s feed, awarding it over 20,000 likes within less than a day’s time. An additional 364 followers hit up the comments section of the post to shower the star with praise.

“Gorgeous is a small word for that beauty,” one person wrote.

“Wow leopard goddess you look amazing in that bikini,” praised another admirer.

“Ahhh you’re such a stunner. Literally,” a third follower quipped.

“Sexy Sarah, queen of the jungle,” remarked a fourth fan.

Sarah’s followers did not have to scroll far down her feed to get another tantalizing look at her flawless bikini body. Just last week, the model dazzled them by flaunting her curvaceous backside in a barely-there black two-piece. That post proved to be a hit as well, earning nearly 35,000 likes and 535 comments to date.