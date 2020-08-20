Mayim Bialik Reveals Which Of Her ‘TBBT’ Co-Stars She Still Talks To

Mayim Bialik has revealed which of her Big Bang Theory costars she still talks to, a year after the blockbuster series that made stars out of her and the rest of the cast wrapped after 279 episodes.

In an interview with Fox News, Bialik, 44, noted that it’s kind of weird to maintain friendships with people when the basis of that friendship is no more — in this case, the show that brought them together having been cancelled after 12 seasons (for which she appeared in the better part of 10).

“We don’t have a place to go to work together to hang out,” she said.

Still, she said that does sometimes have “group communication” with some of her other castmates, including Kevin Sussman — Stewart, the sickly owner of the comic book store the four main men in the cast frequented — with whom she is part of a group that plays a role-playing game “similar to [Dungeons & Dragons].”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

She also speaks to Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz) from time time time, as well as Melissa’s on-screen husband, Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), whom she cast in a screenplay she’d written.

“We all have different kinds of relationships, but it’s very hard. We miss being together that way because you can’t recreate that,” she said.

One former cast member she does have regular contact with is her on-screen boyfriend and later husband, Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper). Indeed, the two are not only former cast-mates, they’re now business partners, in a manner of speaking.

Specifically, Parsons is executive-producing, and Bialik is starring in Call Me Kat, which has been picked up by Fox.

The new comedy centers on “Kat,” a 39-year-old woman who spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding and instead opens up a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. In the process, she bucks the expectations set for her by her mother, and society, about how a woman her age can find happiness.

As Deadline reported in April, the project is is based on creator Miranda Hart’s BBC original series Miranda.

The show resonates with Bialik, who is an animal lover (she’s a vegan) and herself has cats.

As such, she recently partnered with Royal Canin for its annual “Take Your Cat to the Vet” initiative, a program that stresses the importance of yearly wellness exams to cat owners.

“Part of my responsibility as a pet owner is to respect the life and the health of my cats, just as I would with my children… Preventative care is just as important for cats as it is for dogs and as it is for humans,” she said.