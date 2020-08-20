Dannie Riel Sizzles In Polka-Dot Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Model Dannie Riel looked to be enjoying the summer weather in her latest social media share. On Wednesday evening, she uploaded a collection of snapshots to her Instagram page that featured her looking smoking hot in a polka-dot bikini while she soaked up some sunshine.

Dannie’s swimsuit was black with pink dots, and it was sure to get the attention of her 1.1 million followers. The top had a halter-style neck with triangle-shaped cups. It also featured a gold ring detail between the cups, which drew the eye to her cleavage. The bottoms had a low-rise front and a thong back. They also had a single strip of pink fabric that went between her legs and a ruched seam in the back that accentuated her pert derrière.

The update consisted of three pictures that saw Dannie showing off her figure while she sat outside on a lounge chair. A soft, sheer curtain was behind her, and in the distance, a building overlooked a patio.

The first two photos were similar in that they captured Dannie sitting on her feet as she faced the camera. In one image, she smiled at the camera while she struck a sexy pose and showed off her hips and hourglass shape. With her back arched, she also flaunted her ample chest.

In the second forward-facing picture, Dannie looked deep into the lens with a sultry expression on her face. She held her hands behind her back while she flaunted her cleavage and flat abs. Her toned things were also prominent.

Dannie gave her fans a side view of her body in the final photo. Still sitting on her feet, the pose showed of her booty. She arched her back, showing off her bustline and slender midsection. She gazed over her shoulder at the camera as her long hair fell down her back.

In a lengthy caption, the 31-year-old model wrote that the bikini did not used to fit, and told her fans that she would be uploading a video soon that discussed her health and fitness.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to leave a compliment.

“You are gorgeous,” one admirer commented.

“Literally my favorite human ever,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Oh dear. The amazing curves on that sexy body Magnificent,” a third follower chimed in.

“Honestly you look amazing in that bikini,” commented a fourth fan.

Dannie certainly has a knack for looking good in almost everything. Earlier this month, she thrilled her online audience with a set of steamy photos that saw her wearing a bodysuit while posing on a bed.