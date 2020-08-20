Jessa Duggar Shares Sweet Snap Of Three Kids: ‘A Morning Stroll In The Park’

Jessa Duggar shared a sweet snap of her three children — Ivy, Henry, and Spurgeon — as they spent the morning in the park. The pic was a hit with her 2.2 million social media followers. The Counting On star posted the image of the three kids, all under the age of 4, as they stood together atop a large tree stump.

The Seewald siblings, whom Jessa shares with her husband of almost six years, Ben, looked adorable in the snap, which Jessa called “a morning stroll in the park” in the caption of the post.

On the left was Ivy. The little girl, who just turned 1, was barefoot. She wore a darling dress that featured a dark blue smocked top. It was trimmed with a bandana print. Its sleeves and skirt featured the same fun print. Ivy’s hair was cut into bangs and curls were seen around her scalp. She looked off-camera in the photo.

Next to his sister was Henry, the only blond in the Seewald brood. The little boy, aged 3, sported a gray T-shirt that featured a rooster graphic atop it. That was paired with green shorts. On his feet, Henry had high-top basketball shoes. The little boy appeared to hold a rock in his hands as he looked slightly-off camera.

Finishing off the threesome was Spurgeon. He had on a purple T-shirt and khaki shorts. On his feet were blue sneakers. His eyes were cast downward and brown curls framed his face.

The young family seemed to enjoy their time together and appeared to make the most of what appeared to be a warm day as evidenced by the bright sunshine depicted in the photo. It illuminated the top of all three children’s heads. Beyond the brood, a large area of bright green grass was seen. Large trees surrounded the siblings. In the distance, a bright blue sky was visible.

Fans of the former 19 Kids and Counting star loved the unguarded moment. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“They are sooo adorable! Love the little girl’s dress!! She looks so much like you and those eyes!!!” expressed one follower.

“So adorable your babies are! I so enjoy watching Spurgeon when they give him questions. So sweet and such a smart little guy,” remarked a second fan.

“Jessa, this picture is absolutely darling!! What sweethearts!” stated a third Instagram user.

“Beautiful children and wonderful parents!! Keep up the great work!!” shared a fourth fan.