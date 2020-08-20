‘Good Morning America’ Host Lara Spencer’s Furry Friends Ham It Up In Intimate Backyard Pic

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer’s furry friends hammed it up in a cozy backyard pic for Instagram. The news reporter, who hosts the popular Pop News segment for the daily morning show, posted the image as she appeared virtually on the ABC series. Featured alongside Lara were her three dogs — Riva, Coco, and Dandy.

The trio of furry friends gathered alongside their fur mom for the snap, taken outside the newswoman’s Greenwich, Connecticut home.

Lara looked lovely in the image. She wore her shoulder-length blond hair loose and in beachy waves which touched her shoulders. She wore a print blouse that featured pink, orange, lavender, and black hues. On her lap, Lara had a gray tweed blanket to cover her legs from the morning chill.

Seated on a gray outdoor sofa, Lara looked comfy and cozy. Apparently her dogs thought the sofa was a great place to hang out as well. The seat was decorated with plenty of oversized pillows in various colors and textures, some with silk-screened animal prints atop them.

The animal menagerie took over the photo as they lounged in different and adorable positions as the snap was taken.

Riva was pictured on the left. She looked off-camera and appeared to be in the middle of a yawn, as her mouth was open. During today’s telecast as Lara delivered her segment for the series, Riva bit at the edge of her sleeve, clearly looking for her fur mom to play with her.

On the GMA star’s right side was Coco, who lay on her back and peered up at the camera for the cute upside-down shot. Finally, to Lara’s left was Dandy, who had her right paw on Lara’s lap.

Framing the photo was a wall of hydrangea bushes, which helped to create a lush and inviting overall seating area.

Fans of the host loved the image and shared their comments to the post.

“Your pups are so cute Lara,” remarked one follower.

“Best coworkers ever, you are so lucky to be able to spend so much time with them that you are remotely working,” stated a second Instagram user.

“How adorable is upside-down Coco? Love these pups!! Thank you for sharing them with us every day,” said a third fan.

“This is a puppy personality pic if there’s ever seen one,” commented a fourth follower, who believed they could determine the real traits of each animal by the way they behaved for the photo.