Angelina Jolie Wants ‘Fair Trial’ In Brad Pitt Divorce Case

Angelina Jolie had demanded a “fair trial based on facts” in her divorce with Brad Pitt, her lawyer told Us Weekly, after court documents claimed the judge hired to oversee the case failed to disclose alleged connections between himself and the team representing her ex.

According to the court documents — which were obtained by the publication — Jolie claimed that Judge John W. Ouderkirk did not reveal “ongoing business and professional” relationships between himself and Pitt’s legal team.

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, told the news source. She added that the only way litigants could trust the process is “for everyone involved to ensure that there’s transparency and impartiality.”

According to the site, Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said that Jolie believes the judge — who also happened to officiate the former couple’s 2014 wedding — is “biased in Brad’s favor” due to the alleged links to his side.

Pitt’s team shot back at his ex-wife’s camp in the court documents, according to the news source. “Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution,” they wrote.

An insider had previously revealed to the publication that the resolution of legal issues between the two actors was being slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the pandemic, it has been hard for everyone, including them,” the source said in July. “The legal process is slowed because of that. They are continuing regular visits but there has not been a lot of progress in terms of resolving anything.”

As the report underlined, Jolie and Pitt share six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — and initially filed for divorce back in 2016.

On August 14, The Inquisitr covered a rumored family rift between Brad’s parents and his ex-wife. According to the report, none of the pair’s six children had seen their paternal grandparents Jane and William Pitt for four years.

The publication reported that an insider had revealed to The Sun that Angelina “never really saw eye to eye” with Brad’s mom, who is a Christian conservative and once spoke out against gay marriage. The individual told the newspaper that before the split the youngsters would “run riot” in the Pitts’ backyard, but that they had not seen their paternal grandparents since 2016.