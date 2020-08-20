WWE Rumors: Another Member Of Retribution Faction Reportedly Revealed

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of WrestleZone, NXT‘s Jessi Kamea is a member of the Retribution stable that’s been causing chaos on WWE television lately.

Kamea appeared on last night’s episode of the black-and-gold brand’s weekly show, losing to Dakota Kai in the process. The match was over in a matter of minutes. According to Meltzer, the superstar might not be ready for the main roster quite yet.

“Whenever I see someone like Jessi Kamea and everyone’s different, but she’s been there for years and she’s a good athlete and I’m watching this and it’s only three minutes and all that, but she was definitely not ready for television as compared to what you usually see on television in WWE.”

Kamea’s dominant loss doesn’t make her look strong heading to the main roster. It’s only a matter of time before the mysterious faction members are unmasked, and it’s possible that officials will want the group to be made up of stars with strong momentum.

However, the company has promoted several NXT stars during the pandemic and gave them chances to shine on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Kamea might not be a household name yet, but Vince McMahon is reportedly keen to push young, fresh performers.

The group’s gimmick also appears to be that of wrestlers who have grievances with the company due to being overlooked or underutilized. Kamea’s lack of prominence on the black-and-gold brand since joining makes her fit the bill.

Kamea’s reported inclusion continues the trend of NXT stars being behind the masks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dominik Dijakovic, Tommaso Ciampa, Vanessa Borne and Chelsea Green have also been linked with a role in the anarchistic stable.

As speculated by Ringside News, Kamea might not be unveiled as a final member when it’s time to expose their identities. The company is reportedly still trying to decide who will be involved in the coming weeks. This means that other performers could don the masks before anything is written in stone.

As of this writing, Kamea has supposedly appeared twice for the disguised anarchists. Fans have spotted her recognizable hair during recent segments. Borne is the only other person whose identity appears to have been partially revealed.

The reported reason for these brief glimpses is due to the stable attacking female competitors. The promotion doesn’t want to create controversy by implying that a male wrestler was responsible.