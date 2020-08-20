Bella Hadid Gets Soaking Wet In A String Bikini In Throwback Photos

The supermodel flashed some serious skin for a fashion campaign.

Bella Hadid treated fans to an epic throwback on Instagram this week. The Victoria’s Secret model stunned her 32.3 million followers on Wednesday, August 19, when she uploaded a collection of photos taken last year during a photo shoot in the Dominican Republic — including a sizzling bikini shot.

The swimwear photo was the first in the upload. It showed Bella as she got soaking wet in the ocean water in a skimpy two-piece. Gigi Hadid’s younger sister proved exactly why she’s one of the most in demand models in the game right now as she flashed some skin and turned her head to look off into the distance.

Her tanned skin glowed in the skintight blue and white tie-dye two-piece. It featured a plunging triangle top with two thin strings tied around her neck and another around her back.

Her bottoms matched in the same print with the same strings, this time tied into bows on both hips. They revealed all of her flat tummy and sat low under her navel.

Bella got soaking wet and slicked her dark hair back. The clear ocean stretched for miles behind her.

She confirmed in the caption that the photo was part of her summer campaign for designer Michael Kors and encouraged fans to swipe to see more photos from her trip.

The supermodel added six more photos to the upload. The second showed her under a bright yellow sun umbrella before boarding a private jet, while the third had her getting glam in the makeup chair.

The collection also included a look at Bella asleep on a couch as well as another bikini snap at the beach. That time, the model rocked a pair of skimpy white string bottoms with a striped crop-top that showed off her midriff as she put her arms around two people.

“Loveeeee the pictures,” one fan wrote in the comments section, with a heart eye face emoji.

“Summer vibes,” another wrote with a white heart.

A third person was floored by Bella’s fit figure. They wrote, “Body goals!!!”

Over 794,000 Instagram users have liked the snaps so far.

But Bella’s no stranger to a revealing social media upload. She previously shared a series of risqué shots of herself wrapped up in a bedsheet with some dramatic makeup earlier this month.

In the caption, the model revealed she was giving fans a peek inside her life at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she admitted she’d felt “completely useless” some days.