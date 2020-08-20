Bri Teresi Glistens In Shiny Orange & Gold Bikini For Sultry Instagram Snap

Bri Teresi turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The bombshell babe shared a photo of herself rocking a barely-there orange and gold bikini that did nothing but favors for her stunning curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Bri surrounded by several green plants. One tall branch hung above her head. According to the post’s geotag, the image was snapped in Los Angeles, California, though it’s unclear exactly where the model stood. Large, uncovered windows were visible in the background, allowing natural light to pour into the room. Bri’s skin was covered in water or tanning oil and glistened as she caught the light.

Bri’s look included a triangle-shaped top made of a shiny material. The cups were a rust orange color with a gold trim and matching hoops on the shoulder straps. The fabric covered only what was necessary and left her ample cleavage fully exposed at the center. A hint of sideboob was also visible.

The top cut off just below Bri’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on show. She paired the bra with a matching low-waisted bottom. The strings tied at her hips and left her famously long legs on full display.

Bri accessorized her ensemble with hoop earrings. Her blond hair looked to be slightly damp and fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

The model posed with one hip cocked to the side slightly and her back arched in a way that showed off her hourglass shape. She squeezed her arms into her chest, which pushed her cleavage out even further. Bri looked to be holding something in her hands as she cupped them together and stared at the camera with bedroom eyes.

The post received more than 7,800 likes and just over 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Bri’s followers. Many people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You have one of the best looking faces of all time,” one fan said with winking emoji.

“Oh wow you are on fire in this photo!!!” another user added.

“Looking like a new bronze statue! WOW! HOT!” a third person wrote.

“Simply beautiful but you always are,” said another follower.

Bri’s fans know that she can slay any look, from swimwear to streetwear. Earlier this week, she shared a video that saw her rocking a colorful paisley maxi dress, which she lifted up to reveal a tiny thong underneath.