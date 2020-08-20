Lisa Rinna Shares Photo From Erika Jayne’s ‘Chicago’ Debut After Garcelle Accuses Her Of Stealing Her Thunder

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newcomer accused her co-star of not letting Erika have her 'moment' on Broadway.

Lisa Rinna gave a sweet shoutout to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne on Instagram.

In a new post to her social media page, the Bravo veteran took to her social media page to share a poster from Erika’s Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago earlier this year. The poster showed the “Pretty Mess” singer posing in a short blonde wig and a black lace outfit for her role as the leading lady as it advertised the dates for the show that ran on the Great White Way last winter and was, unfortunately, cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa also shared photos of Teddi Mellencamp’s baby, Dove, a sassy snap of her eating a huge plate of spaghetti and meatballs at the Italian restaurant chain Buca di Beppo, and a photo with her and her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Lisa tagged the hot topics that were addressed on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Broadway, babies, and Buca di Beppo.

But the fact that the photo of Erika was the first pic in the slideshow was telling, considering the drama surrounding Erika’s Roxie Hart role that was stirred up on RHOBH this week.

Lisa’s new post came as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Garcelle Beauvais accused herof stealing Erika’s thunder in the most recent episode of the reality show.

Fans know that Lisa played Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2007 alongside her husband Harry Hamlin as Billy Flynn. Garcelle made a shady comment about Lisa not letting Erika have her moment as a Broadway star and accused her of constantly bringing up her own run in the musical.

In the episode, several flashbacks of Lisa mentioning that she was Roxie before Erika was were shown. In one scene she noted that the two women have done “a lot of the same things.” Still, the actress and QVC star appeared stunned by Garcelle’s insinuation that she wasn’t letting Erika enjoy her “moment.”

The Chicago production is not the first time the RHOBH newcomer has questioned Lisa. She previously questioned the Bravo veteran by asking her if her bathing suit dancing videos may have contributed to her teen daughter Amelia’s eating disorder.

As for Erika, she never seemed bothered by the fact that Lisa beat her to the Roxie role. In an interview with People, the singer revealed that her RHOBH co-star agave her “tons” of advice for playing the iconic character.