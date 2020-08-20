Alexa Collins Emerges From The Ocean In A Shimmering Emerald Bikini In Sexy New Video

Alexa Collins put on a provocative display in yesterday’s Instagram upload, tantalizing followers with her killer curves as she emerged from the ocean for a sexy new bikini video. The sizzling clip was shot in slow motion, putting emphasis on her seductive moves and giving fans plenty of time to take notice of her skimpy, beach-babe apparel.

The Florida hottie opted for a shimmering emerald-green bikini that flaunted her deep cleavage. The swimsuit featured small triangular cups that were spaced wide apart, leaving much of her perky chest on display. The halterneck top was deep-cut on the sides, flashing even more of her busty assets.

The two-piece also included high-cut bottoms that showed off her hips and thighs, in addition to showcasing her chiseled tummy. The sides came up above Alexa’s hips, drawing attention to her tiny waist and lean physique. Meanwhile, the scooped waistline put her midriff on show for her audience to admire, revealing a vast expanse of toned, supple skin.

The Miami model flaunted her enviable figure, swaying her hips in a sensuous way as she walked out of the ocean and left the frothy waves behind. She looked at the camera with dreamy eyes and a coy smile, before turning her face to the side, seemingly glancing into the distance. The video captured her from the knee up, slowing zooming in on her hourglass curves and incredible thigh gap. The turquoise water made for the perfect backdrop for her beauty, mirroring the color of her swimsuit.

Alexa didn’t hesitate to get soaking wet for the steamy vid, showing off her damp tresses. Numerous water droplets clung to her fit body, making her bronzed skin glisten in the sunlight and accentuating her glowing tan.

The eye-popping update was a promotional post for Alexa’s own swimwear brand, Poema Swim, as pointed out in the caption. The 25-year-old called attention to the lush color of her bathing suit with a plant emoji, crediting Los Angeles-based photographer Ccruzphoto for the clip.

As expected, the upload drove followers into a frenzy, reeling in more than 16,350 likes and 400 comments overnight. Her devoted Instagram fans complimented everything from her fierce figure to her swimsuit and alluring presentation, leaving plenty of gushing messages and loving emoji under her post.

“That bikini – style, color, texture – on you is magnificent, Alexa,” wrote one person.

“Love that slo-mo walk!” chimed in a second Instagrammer.

“You should be the next Bond girl better than Ursula Andres,” opined a third fan.

One follower penned a poetic message in admiration of her beauty. “You are nature’s poetry… Sculpted to absolute perfection… I swear you’re rare,” read their comment.

Earlier this week, Alexa took to Instagram to showcase another daring design from her collection, rocking an animal-print two-piece that left little to the imagination. That post racked up close to 18,700 likes since it was shared.