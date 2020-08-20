Salma Hayek, 53, Sizzles In A Black Bikini While Sipping On Coffee

Salma sat at a small table and drank from a tiny cup.

Salma Hayek turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Thursday by sharing a photo of herself sipping on a hot beverage. The actress enjoyed a cup off coffee while rocking a bathing suit that showcased her bombshell curves.

Salma, 53, was photographed sitting at a small blue folding table. Her chair’s wooden legs and back were painted the same cool hue, while the seat was woven. There was an empty identical chair on the opposite side of the table. She appeared to be outside, and her cozy dining set was positioned against a wall decorated with painted tiles. The painting included a basket full of colorful flowers. It was framed by intricate gold scrolling and two blue fish with animated faces and long, curled tails.

Salma wore a skimpy black bikini. Her bralette top had a scooped neckline that showcased her colossal cleavage. The garment had a lace-up detail in the center front that drew further attention to her curvy chest. Her bottoms boasted a mid-rise waist and thick ties on the sides. Their cut exposed a hint of her peachy derriere.

The From Dusk till Dawn star also rocked a pair of dark sunglasses. She wore her black hair pulled up in an elegant bun, and she allowed her fly-aways to freely curl all around her head. She was perched on the edge of her seat with her left foot propped up on her chair’s front stretcher. Her shapely right leg was outstretched in front of her. She displayed perfect posture as she held a tiny white coffee cup up to take a sip of her “cafecito.”

Salma didn’t reveal where her photo was taken, but a previous Instagram post revealed that she has been enjoying a getaway in Greece. She was masked up in a snapshot with a young street performer.

It took a mere hour for Salma’s snapshot to amass over 278,000 likes, and the comments section of her post was also filled with adoring words.

“Still a total knockout,” read one remark.

“The aesthetic of this picture is PERFECT, omg,” gushed another fan.

“Someone looks really chilled and so very beautiful,” wrote a third admirer. “How can sitting at a table with a coffee look so nonchalant & well no other word than sexy.”

“Hotness overloaded,” a fourth commenter enthused.

Salma’s followers also seemed to agree that she looked ravishing in a red bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress shared another steamy image on Instagram that captured her rocking the two-piece while floating on her back in a pool.