Jennifer Lopez Rocks Leather Look Leggings On A Bike Ride In New Video

A-Rod filmed his wife-to-be from behind as they headed out on their bikes.

Jennifer Lopez headed out on another bike ride with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez this week. In a short video shared to A-Rod’s Instagram account on Wednesday, August 19, the mom of twins showed off her toned legs as she happily cycled along in an oversized custom hoodie and a pair of leather-look leggings.

The cute clip appeared to be shot by Alex as he rode behind his wife-to-be.

JLo led the way on her bright yellow bicycle, which had a wicker basket on the back, and peddled with one hand on the handle bars.

She kept things casual in an oversized black hoodie with the words “Queen JLo 13” written across her back. It had a sparkly pink tiara on the Q.

Though the angle of the video made it difficult to see her bottoms in full, Footwear News reported she rocked a pair of skintight shiny black pants she’s known to love from Koral.

Jennifer paired them with chunky high-top black sneakers with a white sole and put safety first by wearing a dark green crash helmet. Her hair appeared to be up in a ponytail.

The couple cycled along the road with another person in front of them while cars passed on their left side.

The upload was set to the sounds of the Bill Withers song “Lovely Day.” The retired baseball superstar also sweetly described their active time as “lovely” in the caption with a sunshine and a yellow heart emoji.

The comments section was full of messages from fans.

“She looks like a child love her so much! Please take good care of my queen!” one fan commented with a crying laughing and a crown emoji.

“Love this! Bike rides are the best,” another wrote with a red heart.

“Cherish moments like these. They’re the best ones,” a third person told A-Rod with two of the same symbols.

“I loved the sweatshirt, it’s just telling the [truth],” another said, referring to her customized top.

The clip has been viewed more than 185,000 times and has been liked close to 30,000 times in 10 hours.

Bike rides seem to be JLo and A-Rod’s new go-to hobby, as they’ve been spotted on their two-wheelers on a number of occasions recently.

Earlier this month, the “Live It Up” singer had eyes boggling when she hopped on her bicycle in a pair of slinky optical illusion leggings when she and her husband-to-be rode around The Hamptons, New York, together. Jennifer also sported a white mask to stay protected from the novel coronavirus.