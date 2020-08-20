Donny Osmond Shares Strange ‘Jeopardy’ Question Regarding ‘Masked Singer’ Peacock Role

Just how did it relate to 'BH90210' star Tori Spelling?

Donny Osmond shared a strange Jeopardy question regarding his Masked Singer peacock role and its relation to BH90210 actress Tori Spelling in a new Instagram share. His fans were right on board as to how the inquiry fit into the quirky costumed celebrity competition series.

The entertainer posted a screenshot from the show that asked a question that tied the two actors and the respective characters they were cloaked in as Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Joel McHale, J. B. Smoove, and Kenan Thompson tried to guess their identities.

During that particular season, Tori Spelling appeared in character as a unicorn. Other big stars also appeared in costume on the television variety show. These were Gladys Knight, Joey Fatone, Rumer Willis, La Toya Jackson, Ricki Lake, Margaret Cho, Terry Bradshaw, Tommy Chong, and Antonio Brown.

Donny came in second on the series to rapper T-Pain, who was the overall winner of Season 1.

In the caption of the share, Donny wrote that the query was likely the “strangest” prompt ever shared on the long-running game competition hosted by Alex Trebek.

Followers of the entertainer thought the query was hilarious.

“Donny…we all knew that you were that peacock the minute you got on that stage!!! You can’t fool your fans!!! You have very distinct dance moves and the best voice I’ve ever heard!!!! We all had your number on the Masked Singer!!!” wrote one follower.

“Of course I knew the answer! But pretty exciting that you were a jeopardy question. Has that ever happened before?” remarked a second fan of the entertainer.

“Your voice was awesome on that show, considering you had to sing through the mask,” commented a third fan.

“Strange prompts are fun lol,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In the finale of the first season of the series’ nine-week run, Donny performed the song “Shake a Tail Feather” by Ray Charles. He competed against T-Pain, who sang “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan, and Gladys Knight, who came in third with a performance of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

On the show, the celebrities also dropped clues as to whom they might be. In Donny’s case, a pink Flamingo was visible in the background, which was a hint about the hotel where Donny and his sister Marie performed for an 11-year Las Vegas run. The character also referred to his “partner,” which was a nod to Marie, and his fans as “soldiers of perfection,” a direct reference to his hit song “Soldier of Love.”