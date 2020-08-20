Natalie Roser Sizzles In Black Bikini While Posing On The Beach

Natalie Roser sizzled in a stunning black bikini that showed off her unbelievable assets. She took to Instagram on Wednesday and stunned her 1.2 million followers with her insane figure and incredible looks. They flocked to see the pic that she shared on social media.

The model confirmed that she was in her element as she posed outdoors. In her caption, she relayed that she was having a busy week. She was also grateful that she could be back on Australian beaches and modeling again.

The girl from Down Under rocked an underwire ebony bikini that clung to her bust. The wideset spaghetti straps hugged her shoulders and allowed an unobstructed view of her glowing décolletage. The sexy bikini had a plunging neckline that showed off her voluptuous cleavage.

Natalie wore the swimsuit’s matching bottoms. The comfortable-looking pants showed off her lean thighs and hips as she walked along the golden sand.

Thanks to the skimpy top and bottoms, Natalie flaunted her insane midriff. She put her rock-hard abs on display as she modeled the swimwear. Her minuscule waist also emphasized her curvaceous hourglass frame.

The 30-year-old styled her hair in a deep-side part but the wind tousled her blonde mane so that it fell down her shoulders in casual disarray. Several strands framed her sun-kissed face.

Natalie posed in an idyllic location. According to her geotag, she was at Freshwater Beach which is in Sydney, Australia. The photograph showed the deep blue-green hues of the ocean in the horizon before it gave way to a bushy hill. In the background, the cloud-streaked sky and golden sand provided the perfect backdrop for a photographic session.

The model stood in a three-quarter pose with her hands hanging loosely at her sides. She put one leg in front of the other and tilted her face as she looked directly at the camera. Natalie slightly parted her lips for a provocative shot.

“You look beautiful,” one admirer gushed.

Another fan waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“Wow, you are so perfect,” they raved and followed the comment with heart emoji.

One Instagrammer was concerned about Natalie.

“You must’ve been freezing today?!” they asked the model since in Australia, at the moment, it is still winter.

A fourth devotee kept their message simple.

“You are an amazing woman. I adore your pictures,” they enthused.

Natalie’s photo sparked a frenzy of excitement among her followers. Many engaged with her by liking and commenting on the snap. In less than three hours since she shared the image, it has already accumulated more than 16,000 likes and over 200 comments.