WWE Rumors: Reported Reason For Renee Young’s Departure Revealed, Per Dave Meltzer

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Sportskeeda has provided an update on Renee Young’s decision to leave WWE. According to Meltzer, the announcer reportedly isn’t happy with the way in which the company has handled the current coronavirus situation.

“As far as the reason, I mean, if you look at the timing, I think it’s pretty safe to say that the whole COVID thing is probably a huge part of this, just you know, again, she wasn’t the only one. There were a lot of people who got COVID and a lot of people never got calls from the top people in the company and several of them were unhappy, but you know her situation is different.”

Young is one of several WWE employees who contracted the illness earlier this year. The promotion has faced some criticism for continuing to host shows despite the positive cases. The latest developments also suggest that officials didn’t show concern for their staff’s wellbeing.

As recalled by Essentially Sports, officials supposedly weren’t happy with Young for publicly sharing her diagnosis with her social media followers. It is believed that they wanted to keep the information under wraps to avoid negative publicity.

As The Inquisitr documented, Young handed in her notice last week. The timing of her reported request to leave also just so happened to coincide with an Instagram story post that suggested dissatisfaction with the company.

Meltzer went on to weigh in on Young’s future plans. The journalist stated that she will have offers to consider when she officially leaves Vince McMahon’s promotion.

Due to the pandemic and media companies releasing employees across the board, however, she might not have as many options available as she would have had a couple of years ago.

The journalist also noted how she won’t struggle financially until she finds a new gig as her husband, Jon Moxley, is one of the best-paid competitors in All Elite Wrestling. It’s even possible that Young will join her husband in the rival promotion, as she’ll be technically free to go anywhere.

Young has been writing a cookbook in recent months, and she’s also revealed her ambition to pursue a career in comedy. Now that she’s leaving, she’ll be free to focus more time on those ventures.

This weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view will supposedly be Young’s final appearance on television. She is expected to be part of the pre-show panel, as is usually the case for her prior to events of this ilk.