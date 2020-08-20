Katelyn Runck Looks Smoking Hot In A Sparkling Green Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of shots in which she rocked a sparkling green dress. The garment was from the brand Hot Miami Style, who Katelyn made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first snap, Katelyn was perched on a white piano bench in what looked like a luxurious home. Sun streamed in through a nearby window, casting a natural glow throughout the space, and Katelyn was in the middle of it all.

The dress she wore had long sleeves, although Katelyn pushed them up slightly to make them a 3/4 length and show off her slender wrists. It had a deep v-neck neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The entire garment was crafted from a stunning shimmering fabric. The material draped over her ample assets and stretched over her toned stomach, before cascading down her legs. Though the hem went all the way to the ground, it had a scandalously high slit on one side that allowed Katelyn to showcase her sculpted stems.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of metallic gold stiletto sandals, and she tagged the footwear brand Sergio Rossi, implying that that’s where her sexy shoes came from. She wore no other visible accessories, allowing the dress to shine.

Katelyn’s long locks cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls, and she gazed directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted. In the second shot, which was taken from a slightly tighter perspective, she leaned back and rested one forearm atop the covered keys of a piano. She placed her other hand on her knee as she crossed her legs, showing off her bronzed skin.

Katelyn finished off the update, as she often does, by including a short video clip revealing a behind-the-scenes peek at the photoshoot process. Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 14,300 likes within just 43 minutes of going live, as well as 610 comments from her eager audience.

“Wow! You look so gorgeous, dear,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Someone said that perfection didn’t exist so I sent a link to your Instagram. Because babe you’re straight up perfection,” another follower remarked.

“You’re so pretty I forgot what I was going [to] say,” a third fan added.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and beautiful as always,” another commented, including a trio of flame emoji in the remark.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showed off her curves in a scandalously skimpy animal-print bikini that covered barely anything and left little to the imagination.